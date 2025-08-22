Indian businessman reports rented Toyota stolen, suspects professional theft

PATTAYA, Thailand – An Indian businessman, Mr. Prem Kumar, 54, reported to Pattaya police on August 19 that a rented Toyota, white-and-black with a Chonburi plate, had been stolen and was untraceable. Mr. Kumar told authorities via a translator that the car was rented to a Thai individual on July 28 and was due for return on August 11, but attempts to contact the renter failed. GPS tracking showed the signal had been cut, suggesting the vehicle may have been taken by professional criminals.







The businessman expressed concern that this theft could be part of a larger organized scheme, as other operators in Pattaya have faced similar incidents. Authorities at Pattaya City Police Station are investigating and working to recover the vehicle.

Local residents commented on the case, questioning the legality of foreign nationals running rental businesses in Pattaya and noting the disabled GPS system, while others warned the stolen car may have already been moved across the border.



































