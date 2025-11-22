Illegally parked motorbikes towed away as Pattaya sidewalks finally cleared

PATTAYA, Thailand – City officials in Pattaya have intensified efforts to clear sidewalks of illegally parked vehicles along South Pattaya Road, striking down violations and restoring space for pedestrians. Vehicles found blocking footpaths were towed to the Pattaya City enforcement center, where owners face fines in accordance with local law.

The operation has drawn support from many residents, who praised the initiative for improving pedestrian safety. One commenter noted, “People even drive on the sidewalks—this is dangerous for the elderly”, while another added, “This is the right move”.







Some raised questions about enforcement consistency, asking if areas like South Pattaya Soi 13–15, where sidewalks are limited, would also be regulated. Others focused on motorcycle taxis, calling for stricter action against drivers who park on sidewalks for convenience or to mourn, saying, “Handle them first” and highlighting the persistent misuse of public space.

Officials reaffirmed that the city’s commitment is to ensure safe, accessible sidewalks for all pedestrians, especially the elderly and those with mobility challenges. Vehicles left blocking footpaths will continue to be towed, and fines will be strictly applied.



































