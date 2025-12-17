‘I went to the ATM and got robbed’ Pattaya tourists slam strong baht and bank fees

PATTAYA, Thailand – As the Thai baht edges closer to 31 baht to the US dollar, frustration among foreign visitors and long-term residents in Pattaya is becoming harder to ignore. What was once marketed as unbeatable value for money now feels, to many, like a destination where currency strength and banking fees quietly drain holiday budgets before the first beer is even ordered.

For years, Pattaya thrived on affordability. Today, tourists arriving from Europe, North America, and Australia are discovering that exchange rates and ATM fees are cutting deeply into spending power. The standard 250-baht foreign ATM withdrawal fee, combined with unfavorable bank exchange rates, has become a recurring point of anger — often described as excessive, outdated, and out of step with modern tourism economies.







Several visitors say the timing feels painfully predictable. “It’s amazing how the best exchange rate always seems to be in September, just before tourists arrive, and the worst around Christmas and New Year,” one long-term visitor remarked. Whether coincidence or not, the perception adds to growing distrust of Thailand’s banking system, which critics describe as archaic, fee-heavy, and hostile to foreign users.

Comparisons with neighboring countries are becoming more common. Vietnam, Malaysia, and even parts of Cambodia are frequently cited as offering better “bang for your buck.” Travelers returning from Ho Chi Minh City or Penang say food, transport, and accommodation feel noticeably cheaper — even if nightlife and entertainment do not match Pattaya’s scale or variety.



Still, not everyone agrees Pattaya is finished.

Some veterans argue that value still exists — if you know where to look. Happy-hour beers at 39 baht, 69-baht spirit mixers, and well-rated hotels at 1,200 baht per night are cited as proof that Pattaya can still compete. “Vietnam may be cheaper,” one expat noted, “but nightlife there is not even close to what Pattaya offers.”

Yet even supporters admit the equation has changed. Twenty years ago, Thailand’s cost of living was often described as a third of Europe’s. Today, many estimate it closer to 60 percent, eroding the carefree appeal that once defined holidays in the Kingdom. For some travelers, the conclusion is simple: if the destination no longer feels affordable, it no longer feels relaxing.





Others point fingers beyond tourism, accusing monetary policy of keeping the baht artificially strong despite global instability, weaker tourism numbers, and trade pressures. Whether fair or not, these perceptions matter — because tourism is driven as much by sentiment as statistics.

What emerges is a Pattaya at a crossroads. Still vibrant. Still unmatched in nightlife. But increasingly questioned on value. As one frustrated traveler put it, “I’d rather not go than go and spend the whole trip complaining.”

A strong currency may look good on paper, but on the streets of Pattaya, it risks turning holidays into calculations — and memories into receipts.



































