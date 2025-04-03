Police raid Chinese-owned warehouse in Pattaya, seizing illegal goods sold online

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police and immigration officials led a raid on a warehouse in Nongprue, East Pattaya, on April 2, after intelligence indicated it stored imported goods suspected of violating Thai law.

The warehouse, covering approximately 400 square meters, contained a wide variety of products, including dietary supplements, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, pet supplies, home decorations, electronic devices, and imitation weapons. Among the seized items were fake firearms, brass knuckles, and Bruce Lee-style nunchaku, with most products reportedly imported from China and stacked throughout the warehouse.







During the operation, officers found four individuals—one Chinese man, one Thai man, and two Thai women—packing goods for shipment. Authorities ordered them to stop work and present import documentation, but they failed to provide valid records for the goods. As a result, all items were seized for further inspection.

A Chinese man identified as Mr. Lin, 32, who managed the warehouse, told police he was merely an employee. He stated that the actual owner was also Chinese but had returned to China, leaving him in charge of the business. Lin explained that most of the goods arrived from China via cargo ships before being stored in the warehouse. The products were then sold through live-streaming sessions and online platforms, with orders processed and shipped to customers.



Preliminary investigations revealed that several items failed to meet safety standards. Some dietary supplements and pharmaceutical products lacked FDA approval and posed potential health risks. Additionally, authorities confiscated the imitation weapons, which closely resembled real firearms and violated Thai laws.

The Chinese national and the Thai workers were taken in for questioning as authorities aimed to track down the actual business owner and pursue legal action.



























