Hundreds run against ‘dictatorship’ in Pattaya mirror rally



Hundreds of people voiced their opposition to Thailand’s military-backed government at the Pattaya mirror Run Against Dictatorship.

Runners wore red shirts with the slogan “Change Constitution 60” across the front and blue shirts with “Run Against the Prime Minister” as they ran, jogged and walked from the Dolphin Roundabout to Walking Street Jan. 12.



Loading…



Protestors shouted for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign and for Thailand to be returned to a “true” democracy.

Anurak Jentawanitch, the organizer of the “Ford Red Route” of the national race, said the peaceful event was approved by police and sought to pressure the government to amend the constitution to allow people more rights and end the harassment of opposition parties.

Hundreds of thousands of Thais participated in mirror, simultaneous runs in provinces across the country in protests that, in Thai, translated to “Uncle Get Out”, referring to Prayut.