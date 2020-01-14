German tourist attacked by shark in Phang-Nga

PHANG-NGA, Jan 14 (TNA) – A German tourist was bitten by a small shark while swimming in the sea in Phang-nga’s Takua Pa district.

Malten Hans Peter, 75 was swimming with his wife about 6-7 metres from the shore at Nang Thong beach. He was attacked in his right leg by an unidentified fish and was rushed to hospital.

The doctor reattached his tendon and stitched his wound, about 20 centimetres in length. He will be released from hospital soon.

Dr. Thon Thamrongnawasawat, local marine expert, Kasetsart University said shark attacks were rare in Thailand. The last time, it occurred in 2018 off Koh Tao in Surat Thani and in Phuket in 2017. The attacks did not cause severe injuries.

The latest one in Phang-nga could be a bull shark rather than a blacktip reef shark which will leave a smaller bite mark, he said.

It might have mistaken the victims as prey due to murky water, he added.

The bull shark can be found in the Thai sea both in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman sea.

No one has been killed by a shark attack in Thailand for more than 50 years. He suggested that beachgoers do not have to worry but should be careful if they swim at dawn or at night. (TNA)