How to check U.S. dollar bills when receiving them in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – When receiving U.S. dollar bills in Pattaya, it’s important to ensure their authenticity to avoid getting caught with counterfeit currency. Here are some simple steps to help you check U.S. dollar bills for fakes:

Feel the Texture: Genuine U.S. dollar bills have a unique texture. The paper is made from a cotton-linen blend, which gives it a distinct feel. Counterfeit bills may feel smoother and thinner, lacking the same texture.

Look for Watermarks: U.S. bills typically have watermarks for added security. For bills of $50 and higher, hold the note up to the light and look for a faint image of the person depicted on the bill. The watermark should be visible from both sides.







Examine the Security Thread: Each U.S. dollar bill includes a security thread embedded in the paper. The thread should run vertically and be visible when held up to the light. On denominations of $5 and higher, the security thread will have the bill’s denomination and the letters “USA” printed on it.

Check the Color-Shifting Ink: For bills of $10 and higher, tilt the bill to check the color-shifting ink on the number in the lower-right corner. The color should change from copper to green as you tilt the bill.

Inspect the Microprinting: Genuine bills feature microprinting in several locations, including the security thread and around the portraits. Use a magnifying glass to check for tiny text that is difficult to replicate on counterfeit bills.



Look at the Serial Numbers: The serial numbers on U.S. bills should be evenly spaced and printed in a uniform font. If the serial numbers are blurry, uneven, or mismatched, the bill is likely counterfeit.

Use UV Light: Under ultraviolet (UV) light, certain parts of U.S. dollar bills glow in specific colors. For example, the security thread will glow green under UV light on denominations of $10 and higher. Many currency exchange shops in Pattaya have UV lights to check the authenticity of bills.

By following these steps, you can ensure that the U.S. dollar bills you receive in Pattaya are authentic and avoid potential issues with counterfeit currency. Always be cautious and use these checks when handling foreign cash to protect yourself from fraud.

































