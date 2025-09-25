Debtor opens fire on creditors in Pattaya after motorcycle seizure dispute

PATTAYA, Thailand – A debtor in Banglamung District became enraged after creditors attempted to seize his motorcycle as collateral for an unpaid debt of 20,000 baht, opening fire and forcing the group to flee. During the incident, two motorcycle police officers were injured after the debtor recklessly forced their vehicle to crash while fleeing.

Police from Nongprue Police Station responded to the shooting near the intersection of Soi Mabyai Lia 20 and Soi Wat Boonsampan 9, East Pattaya, at 11:36 p.m. on September 23. At the scene, officers found one spent bullet casing and a white Chevrolet sedan with bullet marks. Nearby, a motorcycle had crashed, leaving two men, 21-year-old Isawa and 19-year-old Chanon, injured.



According to one of the creditors, Kiattisak, the confrontation began when the debtor, identified as Tawan (or “Bang Nueng”), along with his girlfriend, came to hand over a motorcycle and documents as collateral for the 20,000 baht debt. Initially, Tawan appeared cooperative, but after signing the agreement and recording a video, he pulled out a gun, demanded the creditors leave the motorcycle, and then fired at them, forcing them to scatter.

The creditors attempted to pursue Tawan and sought assistance from motorcycle police officers. However, the debtor deliberately forced one of the police motorcycles to crash, injuring two officers, before fleeing in his car.







The creditor, Than, explained that Tawan owed 15,000 baht in cash and two mobile phones, totaling 20,000 baht. The collateral was requested to ensure repayment. When negotiations broke down, Tawan resorted to armed intimidation.

Police have identified the suspect and are actively pursuing him. Authorities are urging extra caution as the suspect is armed. The incident stems from a private debt dispute that escalated violently.



































