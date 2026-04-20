Hotel maintenance worker arrested in Pattaya after allegedly using master key to steal guest’s valuables

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Na Jomtien arrested a 35-year-old hotel maintenance worker within a day on April 20 at a housing unit after he allegedly used a master key card to enter a guest room and steal valuables worth more than 500,000 baht.

The suspect, identified only as Suraphan, was charged with nighttime theft or receiving stolen property. Officers recovered several gold items, cash and lottery tickets hidden inside his room.

Seized items included a three-baht gold necklace with a gold-framed amulet, a 50-satang gold necklace, two gold bracelets, a gold ring, cash totaling 116,000 baht and several lottery tickets. Police said the total value of the stolen property exceeded half a million baht.







The case began on April 19 when a 42-year-old woman checked into a hotel in Na Jomtien and left her waist bag on a table inside her room. The bag reportedly contained gold jewelry and cash.

Early the next morning, the woman discovered the bag was missing and reported the theft to police.

Investigators later learned that a hotel worker known as “Chang Mag” had borrowed a master key card capable of opening every room in the hotel, claiming he had forgotten some equipment inside one of the rooms.



Police traced the suspect to Suraphan and brought him in for questioning. He allegedly confessed to the theft and led officers to the hidden valuables inside his room.

Authorities said the suspect has been handed over to investigators at Na Jomtien Police Station for further legal action.

















































