Hot and breezy days with occasional showers in Pattaya as summer continues

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourists and locals in Pattaya are enjoying sunny mornings, but should stay prepared for brief afternoon thunderstorms, according to the Thai Meteorological Department. The upper part of Thailand remains under high heat pressure, while southeast winds carry moisture from the Gulf of Thailand, causing isolated showers in the region.

For Pattaya and nearby Chonburi, there’s a 10% chance of thunderstorms, with daytime highs around 33–37°C and overnight lows of 24–27°C. Southeast winds at 15–30 km/h may bring temporary relief but also the possibility of scattered rain. Along the coast, sea waves are generally calm at 1 meter, though areas under storms can see waves above 2 meters. Small boat operators and beachgoers are advised to exercise caution.

Despite the occasional showers, morning hours are ideal for beach activities, city tours, and sightseeing. Visitors can hop on Pattaya’s iconic baht buses to explore the city streets and soak up the sights, enjoying the vibrant city no matter the weather.

Other parts of upper Thailand continue to experience hot weather with isolated thunderstorms, while air quality in the north remains moderate due to average ventilation.



































