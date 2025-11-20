Pattaya officials order tourists to remove clothes hung on public railings as residents react strongly

PATTAYA, Thailand – City law enforcement officers have instructed tourists to remove clothing hung on metal railings along public walkways, saying the practice clutters sidewalks, blocks pedestrians, and damages the image of an international tourism city.

Officials acknowledged that enforcing such rules is never easy. With varied expectations and behaviours, violations continue because many people choose convenience over shared responsibility. Still, they stressed that change takes time, and even small steps can make Pattaya cleaner, more orderly, and more welcoming. They urged both residents and visitors to cooperate in maintaining public cleanliness and protecting the city’s reputation.



Public reaction has been lively. Many residents praised the effort, saying good work is often difficult but ultimately worthwhile. Some expressed that today’s tough decisions will bring better days for the city in the future. Others criticised those who hang their clothes on public railings, calling the behaviour selfish and harmful to Pattaya’s progress.

Several comments called for stricter measures. Some urged the governor to introduce fines for those who create disorder or litter, suggesting clear signage, CCTV monitoring, and a stricter enforcement model similar to Singapore. Others noted that Pattaya cannot look beautiful without the hard work of municipal officers, while some questioned confusing practices along Jomtien Beach, such as having to pay or sit on beach beds in certain parking areas.

Residents also asked authorities to improve sidewalk organisation so tourists are not forced to walk on the road, contributing to traffic problems. Concerns were raised about stray dogs and pets roaming freely. One comment joked that if clothes racks remain on the sidewalks, they might become a new global landmark.







Another recurring concern involved public urination and littering along Dongtan and Yin Yom beaches, where residents say the evening smell is overwhelming. Some claimed that even beachbed vendors contribute to the problem. They urged the city to take stronger action, as these behaviors seriously harm Pattaya’s image.

Many concluded that city officials must enforce regulations consistently. If someone violates the rules, they said, officers should document it immediately and issue a fine without hesitation.



































