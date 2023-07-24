Hooked rods effectively subdue knife-wielding perp in mock scenario

In a proactive effort to improve their emergency response capabilities, the Pattaya police conducted a mock scenario on July 19 to train officers in handling armed and dangerous individuals who were carrying long-bladed weapons. The significance of employing safe and effective techniques during apprehension was underscored, given the potential severe threats posed by such situations.

During the simulation, officers demonstrated their preparedness to face armed suspects while ensuring the safety of both the public and themselves. The training emphasized the importance of quick decision-making, strategic approaches, and effective communication among the police force.







In parallel, the national police office has taken a pivotal step in equipping Thai police officers across the country with anti-riot hooked rods. These essential tools are part of an initiative to bolster law enforcement capabilities in controlling and subduing disruptive individuals.

The effectiveness of these hooked rods has been proven in handling individuals who display unruly behavior, as well as those under the influence of drugs or facing mental health issues. By providing officers with this specialized equipment, the police aim to reduce the need for close physical contact with potentially dangerous suspects, thereby enhancing safety during encounters.























