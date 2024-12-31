Hong Kong tourist assaulted by security guards in Pattaya, ending New Year vacation in blood

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mr. On Wing Chan, a 38-year-old tourist from Hong Kong, arrived at the Pattaya police station with blood streaming from his face, supported by friends on December 30. He reported being brutally assaulted by a group of security guards from a well-known condominium in central Pattaya. According to the victim, the incident occurred after a dispute over his reservation. Mr. Chan had booked a room via an agency, but upon arrival, he was informed that his booking was canceled due to alleged issues with the room.







Feeling frustrated, Mr. Chan argued with the staff, which led to a confrontation with the security guards. One of the guards reportedly dragged him into a security booth, where he was verbally abused before being punched. The situation escalated when more individuals, reportedly friends of the security staff, joined in to assault the victim, despite attempts by onlookers to intervene.

Authorities are investigating the incident, with police officers collecting evidence, including CCTV footage, to identify and hold those responsible accountable under the law. The case is ongoing.

































