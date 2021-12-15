Homeless man raises racket in central Pattaya

City officers subdued a ranting homeless man disturbing the peace in central Pattaya.

Municipal Pol. Maj. Jeerawat Sukontasub and fellow officers were called to Nong Or Temple Dec. 14 by reports of a shirtless Thai man shouting in the street.







The unidentified vagrant wasn’t making much sense, but officers managed to calm him down before escorting him to a homeless shelter.

The Chonburi Social Development and Human Security Department has been on the lookout for such cases and has made regular homeless sweeps through Pattaya in recent weeks.



























