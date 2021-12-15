Homeless man raises racket in central Pattaya

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
193
Police attempted to communicate with a homeless person who spoke incoherently and scared people in the Nong Or Temple area.

City officers subdued a ranting homeless man disturbing the peace in central Pattaya.

Municipal Pol. Maj. Jeerawat Sukontasub and fellow officers were called to Nong Or Temple Dec. 14 by reports of a shirtless Thai man shouting in the street.



The unidentified vagrant wasn’t making much sense, but officers managed to calm him down before escorting him to a homeless shelter.

The Chonburi Social Development and Human Security Department has been on the lookout for such cases and has made regular homeless sweeps through Pattaya in recent weeks.

Officers managed to calm him down, subdue him and escort him to a homeless shelter.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR