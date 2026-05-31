Final order never delivered 59-year-old rider killed in wrong-way bus crash

PATTAYA, Thailand – A routine late-night delivery ended in tragedy when a 59-year-old ride-hailing rider was killed after riding his motorcycle against traffic and colliding head-on with a public bus in Bang Bua Thong district, Nonthaburi, on May 31. Police from Bang Bua Thong Police Station, along with rescue workers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, were called to the scene around 1:00 a.m. after receiving reports of a serious crash involving a public bus and a motorcycle with fatalities. The accident occurred in front of a department store on Bang Kruai–Sai Noi Road, in Tambon Bang Bua Thong, Amphoe Bang Bua Thong. At the scene, authorities found the body of Worapot (surname withheld), aged 59, lying beside a route 134 public bus operating between Bua Thong Housing Estate and Mo Chit 2. His motorcycle was severely damaged and wedged at the front of the bus.







What made the incident even more heartbreaking was that shortly after the crash, the rider’s phone received a call from the delivery center asking, “Where is the order now?” unaware that the rider had already died at the scene. Police later informed the caller of the tragic situation. The bus driver, Nattapol (surname withheld), said he was returning to the depot when the motorcycle came from the opposite direction, riding against traffic. According to his account, the rider initially moved across lanes and suddenly turned back into his original path, resulting in a head-on collision with the bus. Witnesses, however, gave slightly different accounts, saying the bus had been attempting to overtake a taxi when the motorcycle rider, who was riding against traffic near a bridge area, appeared suddenly in the same lane, leaving no time to avoid the crash.



Local residents also stated that the location is a known danger zone, where motorcycles frequently ride against traffic to shortcut or access the bridge area, leading to repeated accidents, including serious injuries and fatalities. Similar wrong-way riding behavior is also frequently reported in tourist-heavy areas such as Pattaya, where both residents and visitors often witness motorcycles and even cars entering restricted or one-way sections, creating ongoing safety concerns on busy roads. Police are continuing their investigation and will summon the bus driver for further questioning to determine the exact cause of the crash. The victim’s body has been sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for autopsy.

















































