HHNFT receives HRH Princess Soamsawali award

The Human Help Network Thailand Foundation has received another outstanding award.

On Oct. 21 at the Grand Ballroom Hall, Miracle Grand Convention Hotel, Luksi, Bangkok, Ml. Saralee Kittiyakorn, representing HRH Princess Soamsawali, presented national awards to outstanding volunteers and outstanding organizations in social works on the occasion of National Social Work Day and Thai Volunteer Day 2019.

Among them, HHNFT Director Radchada Chomjinda received the HRH Princess Soamsawali award for outstanding social work.

Minister of Social Development and Human Security Jitti Kairuk and Chonburi Provincial Social Development and Human Security Director Panwira Suwan were on hand to congratulate her.

During the presentation, Pirun Noyimjai, Drop-In Manager/ASEAN Learning Center, along with officials from the Child Protection and Development Center Ban Euaree, set up a booth to exhibit their Child Protection Card Game.

By all accounts, Ml. Saralee Kittiyakorn was impressed with their innovative invention.