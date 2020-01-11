HHNFT benefactor leads donor tour

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
102
ASEAN Learning Center students thank their benevolent guests.

A Dutch benefactor of the ASEAN Learning Center brought friends from home to visit the children of migrant workers studying there and at the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand’s Drop-In Center.

Renee Goosen and her group were welcomed by HHNFT Director Radchada Chomjinda Jan. 8.

Children from the two centers entertained their guests by singing Christmas carols and putting on a dance show to Michael Jackson’s “Black & White”.

Renee then took the potential donors on a tour of the facility and its classrooms as Radchada explained their mission and results to date.

Renee Goosen (left) brought friends from home to visit the children of migrant workers studying at the ASEAN Learning Center.

