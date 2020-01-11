HHNFT benefactor leads donor tour

A Dutch benefactor of the ASEAN Learning Center brought friends from home to visit the children of migrant workers studying there and at the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand’s Drop-In Center.

Renee Goosen and her group were welcomed by HHNFT Director Radchada Chomjinda Jan. 8.

Children from the two centers entertained their guests by singing Christmas carols and putting on a dance show to Michael Jackson’s “Black & White”.

Renee then took the potential donors on a tour of the facility and its classrooms as Radchada explained their mission and results to date.