Pattaya School No. 8 got a jump on Children’s Day, offering students gifts and snacks a day ahead of the national kids fair.

Principal Nongnooch Ruksa hosted the Jan. 10 affair featuring lucky draws and games, with prizes such as bicycles, school supplies, sports equipment, toys and snacks.

Moreover, teachers dressed in student uniforms to create a festive atmosphere.

Community groups and businesses hosted their own booths offering Buddhist amulets, toys and food.