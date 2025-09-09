HHN Foundation launches drive to support underprivileged children in Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – The ASEAN Learning Center under the HHN Foundation for Thai Children announced a month-long campaign to collect essential items to support underprivileged children. The initiative aims to enhance education and improve the quality of life for around 200 children under the foundation’s care.







Donations are requested in the form of food and daily necessities such as rice, cooking oil, seasonings, boxed milk, and snacks, as well as educational supplies including A4 paper, colored pencils, and other stationery. These contributions will ensure children receive proper nutrition and access to learning resources.

The HHN Foundation emphasized that every donation, whether in kind or monetary, plays a vital role in shaping the future and bringing smiles to children who lack opportunities. Contributions can be made to the following account: HHN Foundation for Thai Children, Krung Thai Bank, Nern Plapwan Branch, Pattaya City, Account No. 591-0-041533. For more information, donors can contact the foundation at 038-488-956.



































