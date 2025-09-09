Pattaya tourism board aims for stronger year-end events after Film Festival review

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s Tourism and Culture Committee convened at City Hall to review lessons from the 3rd Pattaya Film Festival 2025 and to plan major year-end events. Chaired by Banjong Bundunprayuk, the meeting included Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat, committee members, department heads, and relevant officials.







The festival, now in its third year, reportedly fell short in attracting broad interest. Concerns were raised about event promotion, duration, venue suitability, format, and film appeal. Committee members agreed that lessons from this year should inform future planning, with sufficient lead time for publicity to ensure wider awareness among residents and tourists. The goal is to maximize impact, ensure cost-effectiveness, strengthen Pattaya’s image as a global tourist city, and drive its recognition as a UNESCO Creative City of Film by 2027.



The committee also discussed three major upcoming year-end events: the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival on November 28-29, Pattaya Jazz Festival on December 5-6, and the New Year Countdown celebration on December 29-31. Officials emphasized maintaining each event’s unique identity to attract tourists and match performances to target audiences. Adequate amenities such as restroom facilities, effective use of LED screens for promotion, and adherence to the Pattaya Go Green policy were highlighted. Coordinated planning, strong promotion, and distinctive attractions are expected to enhance visitor experiences, encourage advance bookings, and generate significant economic benefits for Pattaya and Thailand as a whole.



































