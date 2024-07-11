Heavy rain warned in Pattaya and Eastern Thailand

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning about heavy rainfall in Pattaya and in certain areas of Eastern Thailand, which could lead to flash floods and forest runoffs. The department also noted that the upper Andaman Sea will experience moderate winds with waves reaching 1-2 meters in height, and areas with thunderstorms may see waves exceeding 2 meters.







The weather forecast for the next 24 hours indicates that the southwest monsoon is covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. Additionally, a low-pressure area is situated over northern Vietnam. These conditions will result in thunderstorms and heavy rain in parts of Thailand, with very heavy rain expected in some areas of the east.

Residents in these regions are advised to exercise caution due to the risks associated with heavy to very heavy rainfall and accumulated precipitation, which may cause flash floods and forest runoffs. This warning is particularly relevant for residents in hilly areas, near water channels, and low-lying areas.





















































