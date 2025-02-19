Heavy rain triggers flash flooding in east Pattaya, stranding vehicles

PATTAYA, Thailand – Heavy rainfall in Banglamung district lasted for nearly an hour, leading to widespread flooding at 3:30 PM on February 18. Water levels reached up to 50 cm in some areas in east Pattaya, making it impossible for small vehicles to pass through.

The worst-hit areas included Sukhumvit Road – Pattaya 15, Soi Nong Ket Yai, and the railway road. The City Special Operations Department of Pattaya responded swiftly to the situation, advising the public to avoid the affected routes. They also restricted small vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, from crossing flooded areas to prevent damage and ensure safety.

Despite the warnings, several cars attempted to drive through the floodwaters, resulting in engine failures as water entered the engines and caused damage. Once the rain stopped, officials worked quickly to drain the water, and traffic resumed as usual.

















































