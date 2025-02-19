Heavy rain and slippery roads cause bus to overturn on Pattaya-Rayong Bypass Route

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Rescue Center received a report of a bus overturning on the Pattaya-Rayong Bypass Road (Highway 36) in Nong Plalai, Banglamung District, Chonburi on February 18. The incident occurred as a Rung Reuang Company bus, traveling between Bangkok and Pattaya, lost control in the heavy rain, swerved to avoid a car, and crashed into the guardrail before flipping over, blocking the road.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and found the bus on its side, with over 40 passengers, including the driver and crew, trapped inside. Rescue teams used hydraulic tools to cut open the doors and smash the windows, safely rescuing the injured passengers despite the torrential rain.







Fortunately, none of the injuries were life-threatening, and all were transferred to nearby hospitals.

The bus driver reported that while traveling through the area, a car attempted to make a U-turn, forcing him to swerve. The wet road conditions, with standing water, caused him to lose control, leading to the crash.

Local police are investigating the cause of the accident, reviewing surveillance footage, and have recorded evidence at the scene. The accident caused traffic to slow down, with only two lanes of the road open, leading to a 3-kilometer traffic jam.











































