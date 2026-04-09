Heat, haze grip Pattaya as Thailand faces scorching Songkran week

PATTAYA, Thailand – Intense heat and hazy skies are set to dominate Pattaya and much of Thailand in the lead-up to Songkran, with the Meteorological Department warning of hot to extremely hot conditions across the country.

In Pattaya and the eastern region, temperatures are expected to remain high during the day, with a hazy atmosphere and only isolated thunderstorms offering brief relief. Occasional gusty winds may accompany these storms, but overall conditions will stay hot and uncomfortable.

Authorities are urging residents and tourists in Pattaya to avoid prolonged outdoor activities, especially during peak afternoon heat, and to stay hydrated as temperatures climb. Beachgoers and those celebrating Songkran are advised to take extra precautions under the strong sun.

While the worst air pollution levels are concentrated in the North, Northeast, and upper Central regions, haze may still be noticeable in coastal cities like Pattaya, particularly during calm weather conditions.







Across Thailand, the hot spell is expected to continue through April 14, with scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas. At sea, conditions remain relatively calm, though boat operators are advised to avoid stormy areas where waves can exceed 1 meter.

Officials emphasize that this year’s Songkran will be marked not just by water fights, but by extreme heat, haze, and the need for caution—especially in tourist hotspots like Pattaya where outdoor activity is at its peak.





































