Hearing your heartbeat through the pillow? Experts say it’s usually nothing to worry about

PATTAYA, Thailand – Doctors say hearing your pulse or heartbeat while lying on a pillow is usually a normal physical phenomenon, not a warning sign of high blood pressure or a brain tumor. Many people have experienced hearing a faint thumping sound while lying in bed with one ear pressed against a pillow. Social media posts have claimed that this could be a dangerous warning sign of high blood pressure or even a brain tumor, causing concern among readers. However, health experts say those claims are misleading.







According to Thailand’s Chest Disease Institute under the Department of Medical Services, hearing your heartbeat or pulse while your ear is pressed against a pillow is generally a normal physical phenomenon. When lying on your side, the pillow can act as a natural amplifier, transmitting vibrations from blood vessels near the ear and neck directly to the hearing system. As a result, the sound of your own pulse may become more noticeable, especially in a quiet environment. This does not automatically indicate high blood pressure, a brain tumor, or another serious medical condition.



Doctors note that the situation is different if a person hears a pulsing or whooshing sound in their ears continuously throughout the day, regardless of position, and particularly if it is accompanied by symptoms such as severe headaches, dizziness, vision problems, or other neurological symptoms. In such cases, medical evaluation may be necessary to rule out underlying conditions involving blood vessels or other health issues. Health authorities emphasize that hearing your heartbeat only when your ear is pressed against a pillow is usually normal and should not be a cause for alarm.

















































