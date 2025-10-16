Head: Ambassador Pedro Zwahlen highlights 90 years of friendship, trade and cultural exchange as Swiss-Thai relations flourish

Our Relationship is Rich, Diverse, and Dynamic

PATTAYA, Thailand – Recently, H.E. Pedro Zwahlen, Ambassador of Switzerland to Thailand, visited Pattaya to meet with members of the Swiss community. On this occasion, Pattaya Mail had the privilege of speaking with him in an exclusive interview.

Pattaya Mail: You were born in El Salvador and grew up in Thun, Canton Bern. Before assuming your post in Bangkok, you served as Ambassador to Australia, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Panama. Why El Salvador — such an “exotic” connection?

Zwahlen: After their wedding in Switzerland, my parents spent a year in El Salvador. My mother’s childhood friend had married a Salvadoran at a young age, and my mother had promised to visit her. That’s why I was born there — and given a Spanish first name for life!







Pattaya Mail: In addition to Thailand, you are also accredited to Cambodia and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic. How did your previous postings prepare you for Thailand?

Zwahlen: Thailand’s environment differs markedly from the countries where I’ve previously served. Everything initially felt new, and the role required an intensive period of adaptation. Yet my mission remains the same: to cultivate and strengthen relations between Switzerland and the host country, and to lead the embassy team.

The constant in diplomacy is managing human relations at all levels and prioritizing tasks wisely. After 25 years in the service, I’ve learned how experience sharpens foresight, judgment, and decision-making. I feel privileged to have encountered such a wide range of countries and people along the way.



Pattaya Mail: Switzerland and Thailand have enjoyed formal diplomatic relations for more than 90 years. How have these evolved?

Zwahlen: The story reaches back to the 17th century, when Swiss missionaries first engaged with the Kingdom of Siam. His Majesty King Chulalongkorn the Great (Rama V) was the first Thai monarch to visit Switzerland — three times in all, first in 1897 and twice in 1907.

Switzerland’s stability and neutrality fostered a close relationship between the Chakri dynasty and my country throughout the 20th century. His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great (Rama IX) spent his childhood and youth in Lausanne from 1933 to 1951. Even after his coronation, he remained closely attached to Switzerland, together with his family.

In 1931, the Treaty of Friendship between Switzerland and Thailand — followed by the opening of a Swiss consulate in Bangkok a year later — marked the beginning of formal diplomatic relations. Since then, our ties have grown steadily stronger. Today, our relationship is truly rich, diverse, and dynamic.





Pattaya Mail: What can you tell us about trade between Switzerland and Thailand, and about Switzerland’s ties with ASEAN?

Zwahlen: Switzerland is Thailand’s second-largest trading partner in Europe and 16th globally. In 2024, bilateral trade reached 7.6 billion Swiss francs. Alongside refined gold, our key exports to Thailand include watches, machinery, and pharmaceuticals.

Investment flows run both ways. Switzerland is Thailand’s third-largest European and 11th-largest global source of foreign direct investment. We are also seeing growing Thai investment in Switzerland — most notably Central Group’s acquisition of the Swiss luxury department store chain Globus.

Switzerland became a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN in 2016, enabling closer cooperation across a wide range of fields and deeper engagement with the Asia-Pacific region.



Pattaya Mail: Looking back on your time in the region, which experiences stand out?

Zwahlen: 2023 felt like the first truly “post-pandemic” year. I was pleased to resume a full diplomatic rhythm — meeting key figures in politics, business, and our large Swiss community.

Among the highlights: political consultations with Thailand and Cambodia, a regional conference of Swiss ambassadors hosted in Bangkok, and celebrations marking 60 years of diplomatic relations with Cambodia and Laos. On August 1, we marked Swiss National Day with an unforgettable celebration where alphorns played both national anthems — a wonderful symbol of friendship.

Culturally, we supported a performance by the Lucerne Symphony Orchestra in Bangkok and collaborated with the 25th International Festival of Dance and Music. I also aim to make Swiss diplomacy more visible — much of our work is shared openly via my X (Twitter) account.

I took up my post shortly after a major restructuring of our embassy. Consolidating the new structures and leadership team was completed within my first year. I am fortunate to work with such an excellent team.







Pattaya Mail: What advice would you offer Thai entrepreneurs interested in doing business with Switzerland?

Zwahlen: I encourage Thai entrepreneurs to explore opportunities and connect with the Swiss-Thai Chamber of Commerce, which is located on our embassy grounds. Switzerland has long been regarded as the world’s most innovative country, known for precision, high-quality craftsmanship, and a strong public education system.

Whatever your sector, you’ll likely find a Swiss solution — often in the fine technical details — that can meaningfully enhance performance.

Pattaya Mail: How large is the Swiss community in Thailand, and what sectors are they active in?

Zwahlen: Thailand hosts the largest Swiss community in Asia. Over 10,000 Swiss citizens live here permanently, and many more spend part of the year in the country. Only two of Thailand’s 77 provinces have no registered Swiss citizens.

Many are retirees, while others work in sectors such as food, agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, and services. The Swiss-Thai Chamber of Commerce now has over 200 members, and its offices are located on our embassy compound.







Pattaya Mail: Thai travelers love visiting Switzerland. What tourism themes will you be promoting?

Zwahlen: We are delighted to welcome so many Thai visitors — no European country hosts more Thai holidaymakers than Switzerland. Switzerland Tourism, based at the embassy, leads our efforts.

Looking ahead, we aim for more quality than quantity. We promote “Swisstainable” tourism — encouraging longer stays, deeper cultural experiences, and travel by public transport or electric vehicles. The Grand Tour of Switzerland is a perfect way to discover our country’s diverse landscapes and traditions.

Pattaya Mail: Mr. Ambassador, thank you for your time and insights.

Zwahlen: Thank you for your interest!



































