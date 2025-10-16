Doc Martyn briefs Pattaya City Expats Club on rabies and remote rescue project

PATTAYA, Thailand – At the Wednesday, 8 October, meeting of the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC), retired physician Dr. (Doc) Martyn Green delivered a compelling talk that blended urgent public health education with heartfelt stories of humanitarian outreach. His message was clear: rabies remains a deadly threat in Thailand, but with awareness and action, lives can be saved. Beyond rabies, Doc Martyne shared the inspiring work of his Foundation’s Remote Rescue Thailand Project.

With over 45 years of medical experience across multiple countries, Doc Martyn specializes in pain management, general medicine, and alternative therapies. He also runs the “Medical Bites Thailand” journal and offers free resources and books online to promote health education.







Doc Martyn began his presentation by spotlighting the ongoing danger of rabies in Thailand, particularly due to the prevalence of unvaccinated stray dogs and cats. Rabies is a viral disease with a near 100% fatality rate once symptoms appear — a sobering statistic that underscores the importance of prevention.

He noted that transmission typically occurs through bites, but scratches from infected animals — especially cats — can also be dangerous due to saliva contamination of their paws. Doc Martyn urged one to get immediate medical attention after any bite or scratch, emphasizing the need for rabies vaccination and immunoglobulin treatment. Though painful, this intervention is lifesaving. He also stressed the importance of regular pet vaccinations and recommended pre-exposure rabies vaccines for individuals at higher risk, such as animal handlers or those living in rural areas.



Doc Martyn then noted that he had created the Doc Martyn Charity Foundation. Their current project, Remote Rescue Thailand Project, is helping to set up medical clinics to underserved communities, including remote mountain tribes often overlooked by the formal health system.

Their outreach includes education on chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension, women’s health, substance abuse prevention, and anti-trafficking awareness. The foundation also distributes essential medical supplies, aiming to improve health outcomes and alleviate suffering in areas where access to care is limited or nonexistent.

Doc Martyn invited attendees to support the Foundation through donations — not just money, but also medical equipment, medications (from within Thailand), clothing, food, and other supplies. Corporate sponsors are welcome to fund mobile clinics, with the added benefit of advertising exposure. For those seeking a more personal connection, the foundation offers opportunities to support specific families in need, with options for monthly, quarterly, or annual giving.

Throughout his presentation, Doc Martyn shared moving stories of patients who had been abandoned by the local medical system and who found hope through Remote Rescue Thailand. These anecdotes illustrate the power of compassion, and the profound difference even small donations can make in a country where the cost of living is low but the need is great.





Doc Martyn closed with a powerful reminder: one person can make a difference, but collective support multiplies the impact. His Foundation is building a network of care for Thailand’s most disadvantaged — and it thrives on community involvement and generosity.

After the presentation, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events. This was followed by the Open Forum where questions are asked and comments made about Expat living in Thailand.




































