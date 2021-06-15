Harangued man leaps from moving car to escape nagging wife

An unemployed Sriracha man jumped out of a moving car to escape being harangued by his wife for not having a job.

Identified only as Rachapolpitak, 42, the jumper suffered a head injury and an apparent concussion in the June 14 incident at the Sapan Hin Bridge near Maryvit Bowin School.







The man’s wife, who was driving, said the couple was on the way to a local flea market to sell items as Rachapolpitak had lost his job due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the two argued about his employment status when Rachapolpitak apparently couldn’t take any more abuse and jumped from the moving vehicle.



























