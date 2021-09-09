‘Happy Bag’ delivered to Korean War veterans in Chonburi and Bangkok

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea is delivering ‘Happy bag’, a safety and food kit under Covid-19 era to 66 living Korean War veterans and their families in Thailand.

The project named ‘Happy Bag For Our Heroes’, started from Sept 6 until October 12, covering Bangkok, Chonburi, Ayutthaya, Chachoengsao, Prachinburi and Sattahip.







The Embassy organized various events for Korean War veterans in Thailand every year, such as the annual testimonial dinner however most of these events have been cancelled due to Covid-19.

Therefore, the embassy decided to visit each house of war veterans, considering the fact that most of them are around 90 years old, who feel difficulties to buy goods and foods by themselves.



The embassy put the necessaries of life – rice, canned food, masks, etc. – and health foods like Korean Red Ginseng extract in the ‘Happy bag’.

The Korean Cultural Center in Thailand also prepared healthy Korean foods such as Kimchi and Samgyetang (Korean Chicken soup with ginseng) for each family, and the Korea Veterans Association in Thailand supported hand sanitizers.

Once the embassy visits each house, the delivery will be done in front of the house, not the inside, to avoid unnecessary contact and comply with the COVID-19 guidelines.







In addition, some families will be awarded the scholarship during this project, depending on their environment. The embassy has supported not only war veterans, but their descendants by awarding scholarship, or providing Korean language and Taekwondo education hosted by KCC Thailand.









Colonel KIM Kyoung-Youl, Defense Attaché of the embassy said, “We would like to give practical help to our heroes by visiting their home, as we should cancel or delay various events for them this year”. The embassy will continually support the Korean war veterans in Thailand to express gratitude for their sacrifice for Koreans. (TNA)



























