Hanging cable slashes motorbike taxi driver’s neck

PATTAYA, Thailand – A motorcycle taxi driver was injured by a stray cable that wrapped around his neck while he was riding his motorcycle near a railway crossing in Pattaya on December 17, 2023. The driver, who works for the “Bolt” application, shared a video clip of the incident on social media, calling for action to prevent such accidents from happening again.

The driver, identified as Ethan Ketwongsa, 22, told news reporters that he was on his way home after dropping off a customer when he encountered the cable, which was hanging low from a utility pole in Soi Ban Nern Thang Rotfai 1, off the parallel railway road in east Pattaya. He said that he did not see the cable in the dark, and that it caught him by surprise, causing him to lose control of his motorcycle and crash.







Ethan said that he suffered injuries to his neck and chest from the cable, which he described as a trap. He said that he managed to free himself from the cable and remove it from the road, fearing that it might harm other motorists. He then posted the video clip of the incident on his Facebook page, using the alias “Wang Dee Samer”, which means “Always good intentioned” in Thai.

Ethan said that he wanted to raise awareness about the dangers of poorly placed cables, which he said were common in Pattaya. He said that he hoped that the relevant authorities or organizations would take responsibility for the incident and fix the problem. He said that he did not want anyone else to suffer the same fate as him.







The video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media, attracting many comments and reactions from netizens. Some expressed sympathy and support for Ethan, while others criticized the negligence and irresponsibility of the cable owners. Some also suggested that Ethan should file a complaint or seek compensation for his injuries.

The Pattaya City Municipality and the Provincial Electricity Authority have not yet issued any statements or responses regarding the incident. The police have also not confirmed whether they have received any reports or complaints from Ethan or any other parties involved.





























