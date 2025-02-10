Grieving mother devastated as son dies in motorcycle crash against barrier in Pattaya.

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tragic accident occurred on Pattaya Third Road on February 9, where a 29-year-old chef lost his life after crashing his motorcycle into a construction barrier. The accident happened at 1:36 AM when the victim, identified as Thanakorn Deethet from Chaiyaphum province, lost control of his black Honda Wave 110i and slammed into a clearly marked barrier at an underground power line construction site. The impact threw his body onto the road, leaving him in critical condition. Despite rescue workers’ desperate attempts to revive him, he succumbed to his injuries.







At the scene, authorities also found a black Nissan Almera with minor damage. A Bolt driver who witnessed the crash reported that the motorcycle was speeding before colliding violently with the barrier, sending both the rider and bike flying in different directions.

The victim’s grieving mother and relatives arrived at the scene, overcome with sorrow. The sight of her breaking down in tears deeply moved bystanders.



Police have collected evidence, including footage from a dashcam that captured part of the incident. The victim’s body was transported to Pattaya Patthamakhun Hospital, awaiting family arrangements for religious rites.

This tragic incident raises urgent concerns about road safety in Pattaya, particularly around poorly managed construction sites. How many more lives must be sacrificed before authorities implement stricter safety measures and ensure that roadworks do not become death traps?































