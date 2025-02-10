Chinese tourist hit by pickup truck while crossing Pattaya Tunnel exit on Sukhumvit Road at night

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 61-year-old Chinese woman was left critically injured after being struck by a pickup truck while crossing the road near the Central Pattaya Tunnel exit, February 8.

The Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center found a white Toyota Vigo pickup truck with a refrigerated cargo unit, driven by 26-year-old Sitthichai Uppree. Under the vehicle’s front bumper, they discovered Miss Min Qie, a Chinese national, unconscious and trapped. Rescue workers quickly moved the vehicle to free her and provided emergency medical assistance before rushing her to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital for urgent treatment.







According to Sitthichai, a group of Chinese tourists suddenly ran across the road as he was exiting the tunnel. Miss Min Qie was the last to cross, and he was unable to brake in time, resulting in the collision. He immediately contacted emergency services for assistance.

Pattaya Police recorded evidence at the scene and took Sitthichai in for further questioning. Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine the exact circumstances of the accident before proceeding with legal action.































