Governor Pakarathorn Thienchai Friday night signed an order banning alcohol sales in Chonburi (Pattaya) from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting midnight Friday. The order remains in effect until further notice.

The Chonburi Disease Control Department issued the order, claiming alcohol consumption increases the risk for spreading Covid-19.

The mandate further states that events, functions and meetings are allowed, but only under strict anti-coronavirus measures and without alcohol.