Go slow and be conscious while in and out of Pattaya — or risk a sad end

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s roads have once again reminded drivers of the dangers of speeding and distracted driving. A 27-year-old man narrowly escaped a serious tragedy after losing control of his car and crashing into a streetlight pole, causing the vehicle to flip onto its roof with wheels pointing skyward.

At 3:06 AM on May 28, police and rescue teams responded to an accident on Highway 36, the Chonburi-Rayong bypass in Nong Plalai, Banglamung district. The driver, Wuttinan Khantasen, was found injured but conscious. He told officers he had been driving home from Rayong toward Takian Tia but suddenly lost awareness and fell asleep behind the wheel near a U-turn. He then collided with a streetlight pole, which was severely damaged and uprooted in the crash.







Rescue workers provided first aid before rushing Wuttinan to Pattaya Patamakhun Hospital for further treatment. The crash serves as a stark warning to all drivers traveling in and out of Pattaya — maintaining focus and driving at safe speeds can save lives and prevent heartbreak.

Pattaya’s bustling roads, especially the highways linking the city with neighboring provinces, demand constant vigilance. Whether locals, tourists, or long-term visitors, slowing down and being alert are crucial to avoiding accidents that can end in tragedy.

































