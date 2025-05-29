BCCT Sponsored weight-loss for charity – would you like to participate or sponsor?

So far seven BCCT members have embarked on journey to lose weight to support the British Community in Thailand Foundation for the Needy (BCTFN) – www.bctfn.org

Gareth Davies, DDX – 113kg (starting weight)

Vicky Qiu, Constant Energy – 62.1kg

Giorgio Gamba, HSBC – 93.5kg

Graham MacDonald, Macallan Insurance Broker – 99kg

Paul Crosio, Formichella & Sritawat Law – 102kg

James Wickens, DDX – 78.1kg

Greg Watkins, BCCT – 108.5kg







Would you like to participate too? How about sponsoring one or more of the participants? As Greg notes “we know that losing weight can be a challenge. BCCT is offering ‘strength in numbers’ all for a good cause. Please join us at any time or be a sponsor ”

Each participant will run their own sponsorship efforts. Sponsors may choose whichever format they prefer eg per kg, lump sum or with a minimum weight-loss reached. Monthly updates will be provided on the BCCT website and social media platforms. Results will be announced at the BCCT Christmas Luncheon at the JW Marriott Bangkok on Tuesday 16th December with prizes for most weight lost and most sponsorship.



BCTFN is a Thailand-registered foundation with a long history of charitable contributions and commitment to sustainable community support in Thailand. In 1957 UKCTC (United Kingdom Committee for Thai Charities) initiated an annual charity fun fair inside the old British Embassy on Ploenchit Road. Known as Ploenchit Fair, and despite moving location, the name remains as a reflection of its origins, intent and values.

Funds raised by BCTFN at Ploenchit Fair and via donations are allocated to charities supporting some of the most needy and vulnerable communities in Thailand. BCTFN works closely with these charities, monitoring and advising them. Priority is given to self-help projects that benefit and enable communities to become self-sustaining thereby providing a lasting impact.





Examples over the past few years include: Good Shepherd Sisters; Bright Dawn Foundation; Christ Church; Karen Hilltribes Trust; Skills for Life Foundation; Thailand Hilltribes Education Projects (THEP); Rural Area Medical Aid Foundation (RAMA); and Christian Care Foundation for Children with Disabilities. Highlighted Projects:

Karen Hilltribes Trust : BCTFN supported the installation of a fresh water system in a remote village in Mae Hong Son, ensuring access to clean water for the community.

: BCTFN supported the installation of a fresh water system in a remote village in Mae Hong Son, ensuring access to clean water for the community. Good Shepherd Sisters in Chiang Rai : funds helped renovate a youth centre in the Phan district, providing a safe home for 35-40 girls aged 10-18 and an additional 55 scholarships. The renovation included repairing the roof of a vocational training building and creating three additional rooms.

: funds helped renovate a youth centre in the Phan district, providing a safe home for 35-40 girls aged 10-18 and an additional 55 scholarships. The renovation included repairing the roof of a vocational training building and creating three additional rooms. Rural Area Medical Aid Foundation : BCTFN contributed to regular medical visits to remote areas, supporting a team of volunteer doctors and nurses with essential medical supplies.

: BCTFN contributed to regular medical visits to remote areas, supporting a team of volunteer doctors and nurses with essential medical supplies. Skills for Life Foundation: BCTFN provided housing for over 30 teenagers, offering a safe living environment, educational support, and skill development opportunities. The donation helped refurbish a newly purchased house for the boys.



หอการค้าอังกฤษ – ไทย

British Chamber of Commerce Thailand

Two Pacific Place, 18th Floor, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Tel: +66 (0) 2651-5350-1 Email: [email protected]

Location Map: Thai/English

































