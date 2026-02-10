Gerrit Niehaus celebrates 87th birthday, marking lifelong community friendship in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a city defined by change and reinvention, moments that reflect continuity and long-standing friendship carry particular meaning. On February 5, Thai Garden Resort Pattaya became the setting for such an occasion as friends, business leaders, and long-time residents gathered to celebrate the 87th birthday of owner Gerrit Niehaus – a figure whose name has long been associated with Pattaya’s international hospitality community.

Hosted by Anselma Niehaus, the private celebration unfolded in an atmosphere that was both elegant and warmly personal. The evening reflected not only a birthday milestone but decades of relationships formed through shared experiences, business cooperation, and community life in one of Thailand’s most internationally connected cities.







More than 100 guests attended, including Senator Gen. Lertrat Ratanavanich, former German Ambassador to Thailand Rolf Schulze, legendary football player and coach Dragoslav Stepanovic, Karl Heinz Heckausen, former General Manager of Mercedes-Benz, Nova Hotels Group CEO Rony Fineman, Dr. Michael Schlatter, alongside business leaders, government representatives, and members of Pattaya’s diverse local and expatriate communities. The gathering highlighted Thai Garden Resort’s enduring role as a social and cultural meeting point, particularly among European residents who have long called Pattaya home.

Entertainment throughout the evening added a special dimension to the celebration. Internationally acclaimed tenor Richard Jeffrey delivered a performance that blended classical training with accessible stage presence, reflecting a career that has taken him across concert halls and major events in Australia and abroad. Joining him were Grace Kingsford and Genevieve Kingsford, the identical twin sopranos widely known in Australia as The Sopranos. The sisters have built a reputation for their powerful harmonies and crossover repertoire, combining classical vocal technique with contemporary appeal, bringing both sophistication and warmth to the evening’s program.



Live music, instrumental performances, and an informal dance session created a relaxed and festive atmosphere, allowing guests to reconnect and celebrate in the spirit of friendship that has defined the resort’s history. A wide selection of food and beverages complemented the evening, encouraging conversation and shared memories among attendees representing multiple generations of Pattaya’s international community.

During the ceremonial moment of the celebration, guests gathered to offer birthday wishes to Gerrit Niehaus, expressing hopes for continued health, happiness, and prosperity. The moment served as a reminder that beyond business success, it is personal connection and mutual respect that sustain long-standing communities.

Organizers noted that the event symbolized more than a private celebration. Thai Garden Resort has, for decades, acted as a bridge between cultures — a place where visitors, residents, and professionals from different backgrounds meet and form lasting ties. In many ways, the evening reflected Pattaya itself: international in character, rooted in friendship, and shaped by the people who have helped build its community over time.

















































