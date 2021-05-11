German driver kills motorcyclist rustling stray dog in traffic

A motorcycle-taxi driver trying to herd a stray dog out of traffic was killed in a collision with a German man’s Mercedes-Benz.

Rungnapa Charoensuk, 21, died at the scene of the May 9 crash on Sukhumvit Road near Soi Chaiyapruek. Her Honda Wave was skill stuck to the smashed front of 29-year-old David Langer’s luxury sedan when police arrived.







Witnesses said Rungnapa, a motorcycle driver at a Nong Jubtao taxi stand, saw a stray dog running on Sukhumvit Road and drove her motorbike toward the dog, trying to push it to the curb. While maneuvering in traffic, the bike was struck by Langer’s Mercedes.

Her body was taken to Banglamung Hospital while the foreigner was taken to the police station for questioning.























