Gender sensitivity, sexual diversity discussed at city hall meeting

A group of concerned citizens met with local government officials at city hall Oct. 1 to discuss problems relating to gender sensitivity, sexual diversity and basic human rights.

The main decision coming out of the brainstorming session was to make Pattaya a prototype city for solving transgender people’s problems. Some of the current problems were discussed but not made public, only that they need to be solved “urgently”.

Present at the meeting were Mukda Pongprasert, Chairwoman of Children, Youths, Women, the Elderly, the Disabled, Ethnic group, and the LGBT Commission, Deputy Mayors Ronakit Ekasingh and Banlue Kullavanijaya, PBTA President Ekasit Ngampichet, Mayoral Advisor Rattanachai Sutidechanai, and Suthep Eimkong, supervisor of a working group created by the Children, Youths, Women, Elderly, Disabled, Ethnic, and LGBT Commission, along with representatives of the Thai Transgender Alliance-Thai TGA, Sisters Foundation, and relevant networks.

Ideas discussed at the meeting to improve the quality of life for marginalized citizens will be coalesced and sent to Parliament.