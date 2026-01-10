Garbage fire nearly engulfs home in Jomtien, officials urge public to stop burning waste

PATTAYA, Thailand – A garbage fire in a residential area of Jomtien nearly spread to a nearby home on January 10, prompting a rapid emergency response that prevented serious damage.

Municipal officers from Jomtien assisted with traffic control and provided support to fire engines after a pile of burning rubbish ignited and threatened a makeshift shelter behind a house. Strong winds caused the flames to spread quickly, raising fears the fire could engulf the entire structure.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in time, successfully containing the fire and preventing it from spreading further. No injuries were reported.







Authorities said the incident highlights the dangers of burning garbage in residential communities, particularly during dry and windy conditions. Officials urged residents to cooperate by refraining from waste burning, warning that such practices pose serious fire risks to homes, lives, and surrounding property.

Municipal officials emphasized that proper waste disposal is essential for community safety and reminded the public that uncontrolled burning can quickly escalate into major fires.



































