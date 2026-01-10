Authorities extend homeless control operations to East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials, working in coordination with multiple agencies, carried out an operation on January 10 to address issues involving homeless individuals in public areas, following directives from the Chonburi governor.

Municipal officers from Pattaya City joined forces with the Department of Social Welfare, local police from Nongprue Police Station, and Banglamung district officials to inspect reports of homeless individuals gathering near an abandoned Mit Yon building at the Nong Krabok intersection, East Pattaya.







As part of the operation, authorities took the individuals into custody for screening, including drug testing. Officials from Banglamung district and the police have since taken responsibility for further legal and welfare-related procedures in accordance with the law.

City officials said the operation was part of an integrated approach aimed at maintaining public order, safety, and cleanliness, particularly in areas frequented by residents and tourists. Authorities emphasized that social welfare measures would be considered alongside legal processes, depending on individual circumstances.

The operation drew widespread public attention online, with many residents praising the action and urging authorities to expand enforcement to other problem areas.

Several commenters highlighted ongoing concerns in residential and tourist zones, including Phra Tamnak Soi 4, Soi Buakhao, and the LK Metro area, where people reported frequent disturbances and aggressive begging. Some residents and workers also noted a growing trend of individuals approaching tourists for money, sometimes using performances or props, which they say causes discomfort and affects the area’s image.





“Tourists and locals are being disturbed,” one commenter wrote, calling for regular inspections rather than isolated operations.

Others welcomed the coordinated approach, saying visible enforcement helps restore confidence among residents and visitors, particularly in high-traffic areas.

City officials have not yet announced whether similar operations will be expanded to other locations, but public feedback suggests strong support for broader and more consistent action across Pattaya’s key tourist and residential districts.



































