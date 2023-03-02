Frustrated person smashes defective ATM machine in Bang Saray

A vandal smashed an ATM machine in Sattahip that locals said has a habit of not dispensing cash.

Police responded to the vandalism report at a PTT gas station on Sukhumvit Highway in Bang Saray Feb. 28 and found a Krungthai Bank machine there with a broken screen and card slot.

A local resident said the machine often completes a transaction and prints a withdrawal slip, but doesn’t dispense any cash. Other times it has only small banknotes.







Police speculated one of those issues sparked anger and the vandal took out the frustration on the ATM. Investigators are checking fingerprints and security cameras to find the culprit.



























