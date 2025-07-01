From Ferry Lines to Fast Lanes – Koh Chang set for transformation as 15-billion-baht sea bridge project takes shape.

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a landmark step toward boosting tourism, local livelihoods, and regional connectivity, Thailand has unveiled detailed plans for a long-anticipated “Bridge of Hope”—a 5.9-kilometer expressway link connecting the mainland in Trat province to the island paradise of Koh Chang.

Following rounds of public hearings and technical evaluations, the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has finalized the alignment for this ambitious project. After initial pushback from some communities, local residents now appear to be on board, voicing support for the selected route—Option 3 of four proposed alignments—which begins at Ban Thammachat Lang in Khlong Yai Subdistrict, Laem Ngop District. The route will traverse agricultural areas and the sea before making landfall on Koh Chang at Ban Dan Mai.







The bridge is more than just infrastructure—it is symbolic. For the people of Trat, particularly Koh Chang residents and tourism businesses, it represents renewed hope for year-round accessibility, less dependence on weather-affected ferry crossings, and stronger economic lifelines.

EXAT plans to complete detailed designs and environmental assessments by late 2026, with project approvals expected in 2027–2028. Construction is set to begin in 2029 and finish by 2033, with a budget allocation of 15 billion baht.



Designed for Progress and Preservation

The bridge will feature a modern expressway with four traffic lanes (two in each direction) divided by concrete barriers. There will also be service roads and designated shoulders, ensuring smooth traffic flow for both locals and visitors.

To minimize environmental impact, especially on marine life and coral reefs near Koh Chang’s shore, engineers will elevate sections of the bridge. The route will also be lifted high enough over key shipping lanes to allow large vessels to pass below without disruption.

The sea-spanning portion will use two primary construction methods:

Extradosed or Balanced Cantilever Bridges for the longer spans (up to 200 meters) needed to accommodate ship traffic.

Box Girder or Balanced Cantilever Bridges for general spans ranging between 50–60 meters.

The beginning section of the bridge, near Ban Thammachat Lang, will only pass through a few scattered residences, while the Koh Chang side will cut through low-density recreational and residential areas.





From Dream to Reality

The “Bridge of Hope” is not just a feat of engineering—it’s a promise. For tourism operators, the project could spark a new era of growth on Koh Chang, which has long been limited by ferry schedules and seasonal disruptions. For locals, it means easier access to healthcare, education, and trade opportunities.

When completed, this bridge will not only physically connect land to island, but also restore the confidence of investors, domestic travelers, and foreign tourists who increasingly look for reliable infrastructure as part of their travel plans.

As Thailand positions itself as a resilient, forward-looking tourism hub, this bridge could be one of the strongest symbols yet of a future built on both hope and concrete.



































