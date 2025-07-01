Pattaya no longer lonely – busy buses and bustling restaurants ahead as Thailand fights to win back Chinese tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Despite a concerning slowdown in arrivals from China—now ranked only second after Malaysia—Thai authorities are intensifying their efforts to restore confidence and rebuild momentum in what was once the Kingdom’s most lucrative inbound market. As of June 22, 2025, Thailand had welcomed 2.17 million Chinese visitors, trailing behind Malaysia’s 2.19 million, out of a total of 16.04 million foreign arrivals. That figure still lags 4.24% behind the same period last year, sparking alarm among tourism officials and industry insiders alike.







To reverse the trend and reach its 2025 target of 6.9 million Chinese tourists, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched a “Quick Win” campaign focused on rebuilding safety perception and boosting confidence through a new certification scheme called the Thailand Safe Travel Stamp. This safety symbol will be awarded to tourism-related businesses that meet specific standards in four key areas: establishment safety, payment security, multilingual communication, and travel accessibility.

According to Eblarp Sripirom, TAT’s Director of Tourism Product Division, the stamp aims to assure Chinese tourists—especially independent travelers (F.I.T.)—that Thailand is a safe, quality, and welcoming destination. The campaign builds on earlier promotional efforts like the “Sawasdee Nihao” initiative held in late May, which brought 600 Chinese travel agents, media, and key opinion leaders (KOLs) to Thailand for firsthand experiences.



“Thailand is a very safe destination overall,” Eblarp said, “but incidents earlier this year damaged Chinese traveler confidence. While other markets continue to grow steadily, we must act fast to close the perception gap and make sure we’re ready before Golden Week in October.”

As part of the initiative, TAT is targeting businesses already certified under the SHA (Safety and Health Administration) program—launched during the COVID-19 pandemic—to participate in the new campaign. To date, more than 50,000 establishments across 10 tourism-related sectors, including hotels, restaurants, and tour companies, hold SHA certification.

A timeline for rollout is already in place:

July 2025: Establishment of criteria and committee

August 2025: Award ceremony for qualified operators

October 2025 onward: Nationwide promotional campaign for travelers

Thienprasith Chaipattranant, president of the Thai Hotels Association, expressed strong support, noting that Chinese tourists—particularly F.I.T. groups—are highly responsive to visible symbols of trust and safety.





On top of safety certification, the Thai government is pumping resources into broader stimulus efforts. As part of a 110-billion-baht national economic package, the Ministry of Tourism has secured 10 billion baht to drive key projects, including the “Thailand Summer Blast – China & Overseas Market Stimulus Plan”. Of the total, 750 million baht will fund charter flights from China and other countries, while another 800 million baht will support promotions on online travel agency (OTA) platforms.

Sitsiwat Cheewarattanaporn, Honorary President and Senior Advisor of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), believes that—barring unforeseen setbacks—Thailand could still attract up to 6 million Chinese tourists in 2025. While that’s below last year’s 6.7 million, he sees it as a realistic ceiling given current trends and external factors. “We need to accept the reality,” he said, “but we also need to keep working hard to make every number count.”







In Pattaya, where empty tour buses, quiet souvenir stalls, and restaurants had become a common sight earlier this year, optimism is returning. With the Thai government’s push to revive the Chinese market through safer, more structured travel experiences, industry players believe the city will no longer be left waiting.

“Pattaya won’t be lonely much longer,” one hotelier quipped, “once the Chinese come back, so does the energy — from the beach to the nightlife.” The coastal city, long favored by group tours and independent travelers alike, is banking on the renewed momentum to fill rooms, revive retail and restaurants, and keep the tourism engine humming into high season.



































