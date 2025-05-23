From Beachfront Escape to Breaking Point – Pattaya’s descent into a youth drug crisis

PATTAYA, Thailand – Once known as a vibrant beachside getaway and a cornerstone of Thailand’s tourism economy, Pattaya is now grappling with a troubling social undercurrent. The latest incident casts a harsh spotlight on the city’s deepening crisis: a drug-fueled birthday party raided in the dead of night, where 55 individuals — including 11 minors, some as young as 13 — were caught in a haze of narcotics and lawlessness. Police discovered ketamine and ecstasy scattered throughout the rented pool villa, a venue deliberately chosen to bypass nightclub age restrictions.

What was intended to be a private celebration unraveled into a scene of public concern, starkly contrasting with Pattaya’s polished tourist image. As authorities attempt to manage the fallout, the event serves as another disturbing marker in the city’s slide into unchecked youth drug culture and social decay.







The darker side of Pattaya’s nightlife came into sharp focus in the early hours of May 22, when Chonburi Provincial Police, alongside Banglamung officers, raided a pool villa in the Nong Pla Lai sub-district following complaints from concerned residents. The operation began at 3:06 AM at ZenZen Pool Villa, where authorities found loud music, rampant drug use, and dozens of intoxicated youths in a chaotic atmosphere.

Outside the residence, officers noted over ten parked vehicles, hinting at the scale of the gathering. Inside, the scene was even more disturbing: young partygoers drinking, dancing, and openly using drugs. A swift search turned up significant quantities of ketamine and ecstasy hidden behind TVs, under beds, and scattered across furniture. Clear plastic bags containing drug residue were also found throughout the house.



The event was organized for the 21st birthday of Phitsanu “Sod Pattaya” Klai-Suban, who reportedly rented the villa to accommodate underage guests who could not legally access nightlife venues. Entry to the party was charged at 100 baht per person.

Among the 55 people detained were 29 women and 26 men. Eleven were minors — including two aged just 15 and one only 13. Initial urine drug tests revealed that 50 individuals, including nearly all minors, tested positive for narcotics. The five who tested negative had their identities recorded for future reference.

All individuals who tested positive were taken into custody for legal proceedings. The underage attendees were released to guardians and referred to Banglamung Hospital for rehabilitation. Police confirmed that 10 of the 50 drug-positive attendees were under the age of 18.



One disturbing detail emerged from the birthday cake itself, which featured the initials “Sor Dor” — slang reportedly combining “Sut” (an expletive) and “Dew,” the birthday host’s nickname.

Authorities are continuing to gather evidence and are expected to press additional charges related to drug possession and distribution. The case has sparked renewed calls for stronger oversight of Pattaya’s villa rental industry and youth drug prevention efforts — and served as a sobering reminder of the city’s fragile social fabric.

































