Russian tourist falls to his death from Pattaya condo in apparent delirium, cannabis found in room

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Police Station, Dongtan Curve Substation, received a report of a tourist falling from a height and dying at a condominium in the Jomtien area at 11:46 PM on May 21.

At the scene beside Building B, the body of Mr. Mikhail Dolgh, a 27-year-old Russian national, was found with fatal injuries after falling from the 9th floor. The gruesome sight showed his body on the ground with blood pooled around. Police cordoned off the area and covered the body with a white sheet to shield the public.

Upon inspecting room number 340/481, police discovered cannabis and smoking paraphernalia, which they collected as evidence. There were no signs of a struggle, ransacking, or physical assault.







The condominium’s security guard told police that prior to the fall, the deceased appeared paranoid and delusional, shouting that ghosts were chasing him and trying to kill him. He was reportedly running frantically up and down the building. It was noted that the man had a habit of consuming cannabis. A resident witnessed the man falling from the 9th floor and alerted the guard.

Neighbors stated that they heard terrifying screams from the man, who had shown no unusual behavior until that day. Initial evidence suggests the deceased may have jumped in a fit of delirium. However, the body has been sent for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

































