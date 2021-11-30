French Ambassador meets compatriots on Pattaya visit

H.E. Thierry Mathou Ambassador of France to Thailand paid a courtesy call on Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome during his visit to Pattaya last week. He was accompanied by Christophe Hemmings, Consul de France, Hubert Colaris, Economic Advisor and Eve Lubin, Business Advisor for Cultural Affairs on the Nov. 25 working tour to Pattaya.







The French ambassador said that the purpose of his visit was to meet with French nationals who are working and residing in Pattaya. He said he was concerned for their welfare during the COVID-19 pandemic and wanted to determine whether the embassy could afford them any assistance.

The French diplomats also explored opportunities for trade and investment to help rehabilitate tourism and the economy.

Mayor Sonthaya assured the ambassador that French nationals in Pattaya are well taken care of and that the city affords them safety and comforts as best as can be expected.

The mayor thanked the ambassador and his entourage for their visit and presented the ambassador with a Key to the City.





His Excellency and entourage continued on to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya where they met with executives of the BDMS medical facility to show their appreciation for their excellent partnership during the pandemic. The hospital was very helpful in organizing vaccination campaigns for the benefit of French nationals living in Pattaya and the eastern seaboard.

The French entourage also made paid a courtesy visit to the Austrian consulate in Pattaya where they were welcomed by Rudolf Hofer, the Honorary Consul General. The ambassador thanked the Austrian consulate for hosting the French Consulate in Pattaya and assisting them in their work in the region during the past years.





He also met with the Marie-Laure Peytel, Chief Guardian and Michel Roche, Deputy Guardian of the French consulate office.

Later that day the French Ambassador hosted a reception for more than 100 French nationals and guests at the Pullman Hotel where he mingled with his countrymen and country women, listening and discussing matters that concerned their livelihood and wellbeing.































