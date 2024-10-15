Pattaya and Koh Larn welcome tourists during long weekend, estimated millions in revenue

PATTAYA, Thailand – Large numbers of tourists traveled to Pattaya in Chonburi province, especially to Bali Hai Pier, the main gateway for ferry services to Koh Larn. Visitors took advantage of the three-day long weekend (Oct 11-14) in observance of King Bhumibol Memorial Day (Nawamintha Maharaj Day), lining up to board boats for a relaxing getaway on the island.









Authorities ensured strict safety measures, requiring all passengers to wear life jackets before the ferries departed, prioritizing the safety of the travelers.





The atmosphere in both Pattaya and Koh Larn was lively, with local businesses thriving from the influx of tourists. It is estimated that the holiday weekend will generate tens of millions of baht in revenue for the area.





































