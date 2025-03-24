Free health screenings and lunch provided for diabetic patients at annual checkup event in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Ban Nong Samor Health Promotion Hospital, East Pattaya, held its annual large-scale eye and foot screening event for diabetic patients, with over 500 attendees participating in the health initiative.

The event took place at Ban Nong Samor Subdistrict Health Promotion Hospital, where medical staff, along with over 60 village health volunteers (Aor Sor Mor), welcomed diabetic and hypertensive patients for comprehensive health screenings. The initiative aimed to monitor and prevent complications associated with diabetes, such as vision impairment and diabetic foot conditions.







Throughout the morning, participants underwent blood sugar level testing, initial health screenings, and vision assessments. Medical experts emphasized the importance of eye checkups for diabetic patients, as uncontrolled blood sugar levels can lead to vision deterioration or even blindness over time. Patients were also examined by specialists to detect early signs of diabetic retinopathy.

Additionally, foot examinations were conducted to assess potential complications. Prolonged diabetes can lead to chronic conditions such as diabetic neuropathy, high blood pressure, kidney disease, and foot ulcers, which may eventually require amputation. Medical staff educated patients on proper foot care, sugar level management, and lifestyle adjustments to minimize the risks of severe complications.



To support the attendees, the hospital also provided a complimentary lunch for all patients. The event underscored the hospital’s commitment to enhancing diabetic care and prevention, ensuring long-term health and well-being for the community.

































