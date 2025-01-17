Forest fire spreads near mountain range off Pattaya, threatening monastery; authorities work to contain blaze

PATTAYA, Thailand – A forest fire broke out in the mountain area of Pong Sub-district, East Pattaya, Banglamung District, on January 16. The fire quickly spread across a wide area, with no immediate signs of being brought under control. Authorities responded swiftly by deploying fire trucks to combat the blaze and prevent it from reaching a nearby monastery. Local residents and devotees joined forces to clear dry leaves and create firebreaks around the monastery to protect it from the flames.







While the fire has not yet caused direct damage to nearby homes, the resulting smoke has affected the health of residents in the vicinity. Local villagers mentioned that such forest fires occur every year, but this one came earlier than expected. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and it remains uncertain whether it was due to natural causes or human activity.

Firefighters continue to battle the blaze in full force, working tirelessly to minimize the impact on both the environment and the community.







































