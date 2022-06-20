Foreigner slashed in Pattaya Walking Street knife fight

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya Walking Street has only been open a few weeks desperately wanting tourists to enjoy themselves peacefully, not slashing each other with knives. It’s bad for business.

A knife fight between two foreigners on Pattaya’s Walking Street left one man bleeding early Sunday.

The after-midnight incident on a side street off the city’s main nightlife strip began as a verbal argument outside beer bars that were illegally open after midnight and escalated when one combatant pulled a knife.



He slashed his opponent at least twice before fleeing the scene. The victim received first aid from paramedics, but refused to go to the hospital, file a police report or speak to the media.

Friends of the victim also declined to explain the incident before taking the bleeding man home.



Police closed the bars and promised prosecution of the owners and managers. They also planned to review CCTV-camera footage and summon both foreign men to the Pattaya Police Station later.

Paramedics treat the unidentified foreign victim for multiple knife wounds.

The unidentified foreign man, victim of the slashing altercation is led away from the scene of the fight on Walking Street to avoid any legal entanglements.









